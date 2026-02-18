Dermatology Special

Many Patients Do Not Understand Skin Cancer-Related Terms

Overall, 64.2 and 61.1 percent of patients correctly defined clear margins and pathology results, while only 13.6 percent understood actinic
skin cancer exam dermatologist doctor
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Skin Cancer
Patients

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com