Microwave Therapy Shows Potential for Treating Molluscum Contagiosum

Microwave therapy has potential as a new modality for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (MC), according to a study published in the January issue of SKIN.Dean Cronkwright, from the Australian Wart Clinic in Highton, and Joel L. Cohen, M.D., from AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery in Greenwood Village, Colorado, conducted a retrospective chart review to examine whether microwave therapy could be suitable and safe for children and adults with MC. Thirty-five patients were treated with microwave energy in up to three sessions, four weeks apart.The researchers found that after an average of 2.1 treatments, all patients' lesions resolved. The number of treatments required to achieve complete resolution did not differ for children versus adults. Transient, localized, and tolerable treatment-associated pain occurred; there were no other adverse events reported."These findings suggest that microwave therapy may offer a novel, highly efficacious, safe, and convenient in-clinic option for MC, without the need for ongoing patient adherence or the risk profile associated with some existing treatments," the authors write.