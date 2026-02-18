Dermatology Special

Switching Between JAK Inhibitors Viable for Severe Alopecia Areata

Patients who responded to their first Janus kinase inhibitor were more likely to respond to a second one
hair brush alopecia
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Prescription Drugs
Alopecia

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com