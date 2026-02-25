Ultraviolet-Induced Fluorescent Dermoscopy Beneficial for Assessing Cutaneous Tumors

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- In cutaneous tumors, ultraviolet-induced fluorescent dermoscopy (UV-FD) enhances specific keratin-related dermoscopic structures and improves border delineation, according to a study published in the March issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.Cristian Navarrete-Dechent, M.D., from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile in Santiago, and colleagues conducted a retrospective, multicenter study involving consecutive lesions assessed at three tertiary care clinics in Chile, France, and Poland to assess the role of UV-FD in cutaneous tumors. Two expert dermoscopists independently reviewed standard polarized demoscopic images and UV-FD images.A total of 551 lesions were included. The researchers found that the most frequent diagnosis was basal cell carcinoma, followed by melanocytic nevus and melanoma (28.2, 18.6, and 12.8 percent, respectively). Under UV-FD, keratin, comedo-like openings, and fissures and ridges were better seen. In addition, under UV-FD, the border definition of lesions was better seen. Mostly in invasive melanomas, ochre color was seen under UV-FD."UV-FD is a novel dermoscopy mode that enhances the visualization of specific dermoscopic structures and improves presurgical margin evaluation," the authors write. "As dermoscopy continues to evolve, the development of new optical filters and light modes will likely expand its diagnostic capabilities, enabling better and more precise visualization of specific and relevant structures."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter