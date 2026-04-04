How to Tell if Spring Symptoms Owe to Allergy, Cold or Something More Serious

Key TakeawaysFlu season hasn't ended, and now, allergy season is hereThat makes it tricky to know what might be causing symptoms of congestion, itchy eyes and coughing An over-the-counter remedy might offer relief, but seek help if 'something feels different or odd,' an urgent care doc recommends.SATURDAY, April 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — When your head is splitting, your nose is running nonstop, your eyes are itching and you’re coughing, coughing, coughing, what’s the best way to fight back?That depends on what’s causing your symptoms, said Dr. Ian Tullberg, an urgent care and family medicine provider at UCHealth in Colorado Springs, Colorado.It might be a cold or seasonal allergies, but flu season isn’t over yet, so that’s a possibility, too, he said. So are viruses like strep, pneumonia or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Your battle plan varies according to the cause you suspect.Colds: "Colds will give you a runny nose, sometimes a sore throat, a cough and even eye drainage," Tullberg said in a news release. "You can get a fever, but usually not body aches." In other words, you might feel crummy but you can still function. Over-the-counter meds may provide relief, and some studies suggest that zinc can slightly shorten your symptoms, he said. But don’t overdo it. Too much zinc can be toxic. "If you have symptoms for more than two weeks," Tullberg said, "You maybe should seek some relief. There are symptomatic remedies we can offer."Be aware that a cold virus can’t become pneumonia, he added. If a cold leads to bronchitis or pneumonia, it’s because it has affected your body’s defenses.Viruses: RSV has symptoms similar to a cold — sneezing, runny nose, coughing, wheezing, fever and decreased appetite, Tullberg said. Most folks recover in a week or so, but because it can lead to pneumonia and bronchiolitis, it can be very serious in seniors and infants. A nasal swab test can detect the virus.Strep: A doctor can also test for strep throat, which usually affects kids between 3 and 15 years of age. Symptoms include fever, pus in the throat and swollen lymph nodes in the neck, and sometimes a cough. A positive test will prompt a prescription for antibiotics.Flu: Flu season isn’t over yet, so that might explain your misery, Tullberg said. Symptoms include a cough, chills, fever (100.4 degrees or more), body aches and even nausea and vomiting."I typically ask my patients, 'Do you feel like you were just hit by a truck?'" Tullberg said. "If they say yes, then it leads more in that direction."For patients between 5 and 65 years of age, over-the-counter remedies may provide relief. Other folks are considered at high risk, and Tullberg recommends seeing your primary care or an urgent care doctor. Patients can ask about a product called Tamiflu, which may help if given within 48 hours of first symptoms, he said. "It can prevent hospitalization for more serious side effects, such as pneumonia, which is the leading cause of death from the flu," Tullberg said. "And although Tamiflu has its upside, it can also cause upset stomach and vomiting.Allergies: With the pollen flying, your symptoms might owe to an allergy. There are some telltale signs it’s not a cold."Usually, the inside of the nose is more dusky pink rather than the red of a cold," Tullberg said, adding: "You will never get a fever with allergies. Like teething, it’s an old wives’ tale."Still, misery isn’t uncommon — especially if your allergy is accompanied by a significant sinus infection or "your nose is blocked and you feel lots of pressure on your face," he said. Most folks with allergies recognize their particular signs.The key: Seek help if "something feels different or odd," Tullberg advised. If your primary care doctor isn’t available, seek an urgent care appointment, either online or in person, he recommended.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more tips to help you recognize the difference between a cold and an allergy.SOURCE: UCHealth Today, March 26, 2026.What This Means For YouAny number of things could explain seasonal symptoms of coughing, headaches, runny nose and itchy eyes. An urgent care doctor can help..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter