Finding the Right Supportive Footwear for Pain Relief is Key, Say Podiatrists

THURSDAY, March 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) — If you suffer from persistent foot or lower body discomfort, the solution might be found in your closet rather than your medicine cabinet. Podiatrists emphasize that the right footwear does more than just cushion your steps: It serves as a medical tool that can improve your overall physical health.While many people associate orthopedic footwear with outdated, bulky designs, today's orthopedic shoes and sneakers have come a long way in terms of style — and many are made by popular shoe and sneaker brands. Yet, the core benefit remains the same: Niomechanical support.By stabilizing the feet, these shoes help align what experts refer to as the "kinetic chain." This means that providing a solid base for your feet can reduce strain on your ankles, knees, hips and even your lower back."Simply put, orthopedic shoes aren't just comfortable: they're therapeutic," Dr. Nicholas Butler, a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon at Kent State University in Ohio, told CNN.Dr. Bobby Pourziaee, a podiatrist, surgeon and founder of Palm Springs Podiatry in California, told CNN that "orthopedic shoes help foot pain by distributing pressure more evenly, reducing strain on the plantar fascia, stabilizing the heel and minimizing excessive motion that can irritate joints, tendons and ligaments."While anyone may benefit from orthopedic footwear, people who have the following conditions or symptoms could find the most immediate relief:Plantar fasciitisHeel or arch painFoot deformities like bunions or hammertoesFind it hard to walk or stand for long periodsHave difficulty finding shoes that fit comfortablyIn addition, "if your current shoes feel comfortable for only a few hours or you consistently feel foot fatigue, those are big clues," Butler said.Available in a variety of depths and widths, orthopedic shoes give the footbed better arch support, more stability and extra cushioning for shock absorption, Dr. Nicole DeLauro, a podiatrist and board-certified foot and ankle surgeon in New Jersey and secretary of the American Association for Women Podiatrists, told CNN. A range of depths and widths is also typically available.When shopping for new shoes, experts suggest taking a close look at the construction of the footwear. A high-quality supportive shoe should be difficult to bend and deform. "When in doubt, bend the shoe," Butler advised. "If it folds like a taco, it's not orthopedic."In addition to the "taco test," you should check the heel counter, which is the back part of the shoe that surrounds the heel. Press against it. A sturdy shoe will resist collapsing, helping to control side-to-side motion as you walk. You should also try to twist the shoe. If the middle section remains rigid while you twist the front and back in opposite directions, it likely has the arch support needed to keep your joints aligned.The space inside the shoe or sneaker is just as important as its outer strength. Podiatrists recommend seeking out designs with deep and wide toe boxes. This allows your toes to spread out naturally, which prevents the squeezing and compression that often lead to long-term injuries or deformities. Built-in arch support is also very important.Other key shoe features to look for include:Shock-absorbing midsoles: These help dampen the impact every time your foot strikes the ground.Adjustable closures: Laces or straps allow you to tighten or loosen the fit as your feet change size throughout the day due to swelling.Removable insoles: These allow you to swap in custom medical inserts if necessary.Choosing the right footwear is a proactive step toward better mobility. By selecting shoes that prioritize structural integrity, you can protect your body from the wear and tear of daily activity. When prescribed by a provider, these shoes may be covered by insurance benefits or pre-tax spending accounts.More information The American Podiatric Medical Association provides comprehensive resources on maintaining foot health and selecting proper footwear.SOURCE: CNN Underscored, Dec. 30, 2025 .What This Means For YouThe next time you buy shoes, try to bend and twist them in the store. If the shoe is too flexible or lacks a stiff heel, it won't provide the support needed to prevent foot and back pain.