From Injury to Inspiration: Teen’s Lego Project Brightens Hospital Recovery

Key TakeawaysAfter a major sports injury, Devin Brenner used Legos to maintain focus and purpose during a 10-month recoveryDevin now cleans and repackages thousands of donated bricks into new kits for young hospital patients Following a successful multi-ligament surgery, the teen returned to track and field and recently set a personal best in long jump .WEDNESDAY, Feb. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — When high school athlete Devin Brenner suffered a catastrophic knee injury during a long jump event, his competitive dreams were suddenly replaced by a grueling 10-month road to recovery. Now, the 18-year-old is using the Lego toys that helped him heal to inspire others facing similar battles.The Connecticut teen tore all four ligaments in his knee — an injury so severe that local surgeons were hesitant to operate, and, ultimately, referred him to the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City.Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Anil Ranawat, chief of Hip and Knee Preservation of the Sports Medicine Institute at HSS, performed a complex, seven-hour reconstructive surgery to repair the damage."Tearing all four knee ligaments is one of the most devastating sports injuries someone can have," Ranawat said in a news release. He noted that the procedure is particularly difficult because surgeons must navigate critical nerves and arteries.During the long months of rehabilitation that followed, Devin found comfort from an unexpected source: Lego bricks.Because he was unable to drive or play sports, building complex sets provided a much-needed mental escape. "Building those huge Lego sets kept my mind sharp and kept my spirits up," Devin said.Inspired by his recovery, Devin became an ambassador for Pass the Bricks, a nonprofit that repurposes used Legos. He collects, sanitizes and sorts thousands of donated pieces, using an app to design new kits of 50 to 100 bricks.And just last week, he returned to HSS to personally donate these custom sets to young patients.The impact of his gift was felt immediately by 15-year-old Antonia Marotta, who was recovering at the hospital. Her mother, Laura, noted that the gift carried extra weight because Devin had been in their shoes. "It means a lot more coming from someone that actually sat in this hospital in this bed and really understands what it feels like to go through something like this," she said in a news release.Today, Devin is fully recovered and back on the track, surpassing his previous records. He continues to devote his free time to sorting bricks, proving that recovery is not just about physical strength, but also about finding ways to give back.More informationThe National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases provides resources on sports injuries.SOURCE: Hospital for Special Surgery, news release, Jan. 30, 2026 .What This Means For YouFinding a creative hobby or a way to help others can be a powerful tool for maintaining mental health and staying motivated during a long medical recovery.