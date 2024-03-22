Catherine, Princess of Wales, Announces She Has Cancer

FRIDAY, March 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun chemotherapy treatments.

The news, which she disclosed in a video released by Kensington Palace, came after days of speculation about her health. It follows the disclosure in February that King Charles has cancer, announced after he had a procedure to deal with an enlarged prostate. Neither royal has specified what type of cancer they are battling.

In the video, Catherine detailed the difficult journey her family of five has had over the past two months.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” said Catherine, who is married to the heir to the British throne, Prince William.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," she added. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Catherine, who is 42, said her diagnosis was “a huge shock” and that “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

The couple has three children, ages 10, 8 and 5.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK,” she said. “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

SOURCE: Kensington Palace video, March 22, 2024