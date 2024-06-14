'Good Days and Bad:' Catherine, Princess of Wales, Gives Cancer Update

FRIDAY, June 14, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Catherine, Princess of Wales, has released the first update on her cancer journey since announcing her diagnosis in late March.

In a message posted to her Instagram account on Friday, the princess, 42, said that, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On the bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting."

"But on the good days," the mother of three continued, "when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

She said her treatment will continue "for a few more months."

The exact nature of the princess' cancer has never been disclosed by Kensington Palace, her official residence with her husband William, the Prince of Wales.

The couple has asked for privacy as Catherine undergoes her cancer treatment, the details of which have also remained private.

After weeks of speculation, the news of her condition was officially revealed in a video released by Kensington Palace on March 22.

It followed the disclosure in February that her father-in-law, King Charles, also had an undisclosed form of cancer, following a procedure to deal with an enlarged prostate. Charles, 75, announced a return to his royal duties on April 29.

In her statement on Friday, Catherine said that she, too, will make a partial return to public life, "attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family."

However, she made it clear this was not a full return to public duties, adding that she hopes "to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing that I am not out of the woods yet."

Catherine said that she's been "blown away" by the support she has received and gave thanks "to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

In the meantime, the princess said, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

In March, Catherine recounted how her cancer was first discovered after major abdominal surgery for what was thought to be a benign condition.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," she said. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy."

The couple has three children, ages 10, 8 and 5.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK,” she said in March. “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

SOURCE: Instagram, June 14, 2024; Kensington Palace video, March 22, 2024