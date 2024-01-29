King Charles, Princess of Wales Discharged From Hospital After Surgeries

MONDAY, Jan. 29, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Britain's King Charles III returned home on Monday after a planned prostate surgery, the same day his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was also discharged following an undisclosed abdominal surgery.

Both had been treated at the London Clinic private hospital.

The King spent three nights there after surgery on Friday for an enlarged prostate, according to from Buckingham Palace, which added that the 75-year-old monarch would now reschedule public engagements "to allow for a period of private recuperation."

Charles exited the hospital with his wife, Queen Camilla, waving to press cameras before getting into his car, BBC News reported.

“His majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Princess of Wales, 42, left the London Clinic earlier on Monday. She had been at the private hospital for 13 days and may require several months for a full recovery, BBC News said.

Her husband William, the Prince of Wales, has visited Kate during her stay. The Princess' entrance and departure from the clinic was not seen by media, BBC News said.

Kensington Palace said the princess is “making good progress” in her recovery. The Palace has not revealed the nature of her surgery, although it did state that her condition was not cancerous, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement released Jan.17, Kensington Palace conveyed the princess' apologies for postponing upcoming engagements. It went on to say that the princess is aware that the public will have some interest in her surgery, but hopes people "will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible."

As for Charles' surgery, Buckingham Palace said, "His Majesty was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice."

The king, has what's clinically known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

"An enlarged prostate means the gland has grown bigger. Prostate enlargement happens to almost all men as they get older," noted Dr. Ravi Munver, vice chair of urology at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, N.J.

The prostate is located between the pelvis and the bladder, and as it grows in size it can put pressure on the bladder and urethra, Munver explained.

He stressed that BPH is not a cancer, and it will not raise a man's odds for cancer. It is, however, an annoying condition for many older men.

"An enlarged prostate can cause symptoms that may be a bother such as blocking the flow of urine out of the bladder," Munver explained. That can mean trouble initiating urination, too frequent urination or difficulties fully emptying the bladder.

"It also can cause bladder, urinary tract or kidney problems. In some cases, it can be treated with medication; [in] other instances, surgery is needed, depending on the size of the prostate," he said.

Dr. Justin Friedlander is a professor of urology and urologic oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia.

He said there are a number of signs that surgery might be the best course of treatment for an enlarged prostate. Besides trouble with urination, they include "repeated urinary tract infections, formation of bladder stones, persistent or recurrent blood in the urine due to bleeding from the prostate, [and] swelling of the kidneys," Friedlander said.

As to the type of surgery men might undergo, that decision is usually "individualized to the patient's medication conditions," he said.

"There are several types of surgery that can be performed for an enlarged prostate, including using a laser or water ablation," Munver said.

More information:

There's more on enlarged prostate at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

SOURCES: Justin Friedlander, MD, professor, urology/urologic oncology, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia; Ravi Munver, MD, vice chair, department of urology, Hackensack University Medical Center, and division director, Minimally Invasive & Robotic Urologic Surgery; BBC News, Associated Press