Singer Barry Manilow Announces Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Surgery

MONDAY, Dec. 29, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Barry Manilow, the singer behind hits like "Copacabana," "Can't Smile Without You" and "Mandy," announced that he has lung cancer and is postponing upcoming concerts to undergo surgery.Manilow, 82, shared the news in a post on Instagram last week. He said the cancer was discovered after he dealt with bronchitis for several weeks, causing his doctor to order imaging tests as a precaution."The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed," he wrote in the social media post."It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early," he said. "The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis."Because of the surgery, Manilow said he is rescheduling his January concerts. He plans to return to the stage after his Valentine's Day weekend shows in Las Vegas, with performances running from late February through April, NBC News reported."We were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around," Manilow wrote, apologizing to fans for the changes.He also used the announcement to urge others to pay attention to their health. "If you have even the slightest symptom, get tested!" he wrote.Manilow is a Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winner who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002. He lives in Palm Springs, California, with his husband, Garry Kief.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on lung cancer.SOURCE: NBC News, Dec. 22, 2025.