There's One Simple Way Cancer Patients Can Ward Off 'Chemo Brain,' Study Finds

Key TakeawaysExercise might help patients avoid 'chemo brain'Patients who walked and performed resistance band training had less brain fog and mental fatigue during chemoExercise helped best during two-week chemotherapy cycles.FRIDAY, March 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Cancer patients often speak of "chemo brain" – the brain fog that occurs in some while undergoing chemotherapy.A new study suggests that exercise might help thwart chemo brain, helping people with cancer stay mentally sharp and better able to handle daily tasks.Patients following a specially crafted exercise plan had less chemo brain while undergoing two-week chemotherapy cycles, researchers reported in the March issue of the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network."This means that a safe, simple exercise program could be an important part of supportive care for people going through chemotherapy," co-lead researcher Karen Mustian said in a news release. She's co-leader of the Cancer Prevention and Control Research Program in the Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center.For the new study, researchers recruited 687 patients receiving cancer care across the U.S. All were receiving chemo for the first time and did not have advanced cancer.Half were randomly chosen to take part in a six-week home-based exercise program, which included walking and simple resistance band exercises. The rest took part in chemo as usual, with no recommended exercise.Results showed that patients who exercised had significantly less brain fog and mental fatigue during their chemo regimen.They also were able to maintain daily walking during chemo, while those not part of the exercise program reduced walking by 53%."It was striking to find that without a structured exercise plan, patients receiving chemotherapy often reduce their daily walking by half and experience notable increases in problems with thinking, memory and mental fatigue," co-lead researcher Po-Ju Lin, a research assistant professor at Wilmot, said in a news release."Non-pharmacologic interventions, such as exercise, cognitive training and mindfulness, are important for managing cognitive impairment during chemotherapy because they are safe, accessible and can often be delivered at low cost or even at home, making them easier for patients to use, compared with expensive or clinic-based treatments," Lin said.However, a two-week chemo cycle might be the "sweet spot" for recovering enough to get benefit from exercise, researchers noted. Patients on three- and four-week cycles didn't appear to gain much from walking and resistance training.Dr. Lindsay Peterson, a medical oncologist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis who reviewed the findings, said many patients who need chemotherapy worry that they'll experience "chemo brain.""This study offers encouraging news: There may be something patients can do to reduce their risk of cognitive impairment during chemotherapy — exercise!" she said in a news release."For many patients, maintaining the ability to think clearly, remember details and stay mentally engaged during treatment is essential to preserving independence, continuing to work and care for their families and sustaining overall quality of life," she added.More informationThe American Cancer Society has more on chemo brain.SOURCE: National Comprehensive Cancer Network, news release, March 12, 2026.What This Means For YouChemotherapy patients should talk to their doctor about the potential benefits of walking or resistance training during their therapy.