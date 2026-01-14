U.S. Cancer Survival Rates Reach Record High, Report Says

Key TakeawaysCancer survival rates have reached a landmark in the U.S.The five-year survival rate for all cancers combined reached 70% for the first timeThe increase reflects survival gains against cancers considered more deadly.WEDNESDAY, Jan. 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Cancer survival rates in the United States are better than they’ve ever been.For the first time, the five-year survival rate for all cancers combined reached a landmark 70%, the American Cancer Society (ACS) said in its 2026 cancer statistics report.That survival rate among people diagnosed between 2015 and 2021 reflects survival gains against cancers that are considered more deadly, the report said.Those include:Myeloma, where five-year survival rose from 32% in the mid-1990s to 62% today.Liver cancer, with a survival rate increase from 7% to 22%.Lung cancer, with an increase from 15% to 28%.“Seven in 10 people now survive their cancer five years or more, up from only half in the mid-70s,” lead author Rebecca Siegel said in a news release. She’s senior scientific director of surveillance research at the ACS.“This stunning victory is largely the result of decades of cancer research that provided clinicians with the tools to treat the disease more effectively, turning many cancers from a death sentence into a chronic disease,” Siegel said.The report also found that five-year survival has even increased for advanced cancers that have spread to other parts of the body.The survival rate has doubled for all such distant stage cancers, rising from 17% to 35%, according to the report. It’s also doubled for distant-stage cases of melanoma (16% to 35%) and rectal cancer (8% to 18%). The ACS chalked up these increases to earlier detection and improved treatment of cancer, as well as reductions in smoking.More than 2.1 million new cancer diagnoses — about 5,800 a day — are projected to occur in the U.S. in 2026, the report said. More than 626,000 people will die from cancer.Overall, the cancer death rate has continued to decline, falling 34% since its peak in 1991, the report said. That has saved an estimated 4.8 million lives from cancer.Unfortunately, cases continue to increase among many common cancers, including breast, prostate, liver, melanoma, mouth, pancreatic and endometrial cancers.ACS experts warned that research funding cuts under the Trump administration threaten this progress.“For decades, the federal government has been the largest funder of cancer research, which has translated to longer lives for people with even the most fatal cancers,” Shane Jacobson, the society’s CEO, said in a news release.“But now, threats to cancer research funding and significant impact to access to health insurance could reverse this progress and stall future breakthroughs,” he said. “We can’t stop now. There is still much work to be done.”Lung cancer is projected to cause the most cancer deaths in 2026, more than the combined deaths from second-ranking colon cancer and third-ranking pancreatic cancer.About 3 of 4 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer at an advanced stage, the report said.But even these patients benefit from advances against cancer, the report said. Five-year survival rates have increased since the mid-1990s from 20% to 37% for lung cancers that have spread but not far, and from 2% to 10% for cancers that have spread to other parts of the body.The report also noted that racial disparities persist in cancer statistics.For example, Native American people have the highest cancer death rates — double those of white people — for cancers of the kidney, liver, stomach and cervix.“Lack of access to high-quality cancer care and socioeconomics continues to play a significant role in persistent racial disparities,” senior report author Dr. Ahmedin Jemal said in a news release. He’s senior vice president of surveillance, prevention, and health services research at the ACS.“Efforts need to be focused on these areas so successful targeted cancer control interventions can be more broadly and equitably applied to all populations,” Jemal said.Medicine also will need to step up its game to provide ongoing support for those who survive cancer, as they often are at greater risk for other chronic diseases following their brush with cancer.“Oncology treatment goes far beyond the medical care used to manage or attempt to cure the disease. With survival rates increasing, this leads us to cancer survivorship, which means addressing the physical, emotional, and financial challenges these patients can face,” ACS chief scientific officer Dr. William Dahut said in a news release.“We are encouraged by the number of resources to assist the millions of survivors, along with the caregivers and clinicians, but more strategies will be necessary to ensure everyone has the support needed to have not only more days, but better days,” he said.The new report appears in CA: A Cancer Journal For Clinicians.More informationThe American Cancer Society has developed guidelines for cancer survivors.SOURCE: American Cancer Society, news release, Jan. 13, 2026 .What This Means For YouMore people are surviving cancer than ever before, but will need ongoing care to help them deal with other chronic illnesses..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter