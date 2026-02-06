Americans Optimistic About Heart Health Prospects, But Face An Uphill Battle, Survey Suggests

Key TakeawaysAmericans might be facing a tough fight to protect their heart healthNearly 3 in 4 feel confident in their ability to maintain heart health as they ageBut about as many say they already have at least one known risk factor for heart disease.FRIDAY, Feb. 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Americans could be facing an uphill battle when it comes to protecting their heart health as they age, a new Cleveland Clinic poll reveals.Nearly 3 of 4 Americans (72%) feel confident in their ability to maintain heart health as they age, the survey found.But nearly as many (69%) also report that they have at least one known risk factor for heart disease.Worse, nearly 1 in 4 (24%) aren’t sure whether they are at increased risk for heart disease, according to the survey.“Healthy aging is about prevention,” said Dr. Samir Kapadia, chair of cardiovascular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic.“Heart disease often develops silently over decades, which is why staying active, understanding your risk factors, and addressing them early can make a profound difference in both quality of life and longevity,” Kapadia said in a news release.For the survey, researchers polled 1,273 U.S. adults Dec. 3 and 4, 2025.Results showed that many have at least one heart disease risk factor, including:High blood pressure (31%)High cholesterol (24%)Family history (23%)Obesity (20%)Poor diet (18%)Sedentary lifestyle (17%)Daily unmanaged stress (16%)Sleep apnea (15%)Smoking (14%)Diabetes (13%)On the plus side, most Americans see longevity as achievable through everyday lifestyle choices like eating healthy or exercising, the poll showed.When asked what longevity means to them, survey participants said:Staying physically active and mobile as they age (62%)Maintaining cognitive health and mental sharpness (56%)Preserving independence and quality of life (56%)Only 5% of respondents associated longevity with expensive or elite medical treatments, and 6% viewed it as something reserved for wealthy people or celebrities.On the other hand, 95% agreed there are steps people can take at any stage of life to prolong their life and reduce their heart risk.Exercise (41%) and eating a balanced diet (25%) were the top two measures cited by respondents, followed by maintaining a healthy weight (23%), getting regular checkups (20%) and managing stress (20%).Many respondents said it’s been challenging to protect their heart health, reporting rising stress (33%), less sleep (29%) and weight gain (29%) over the past decade.At the same time, most (84%) said they’ve made at least one positive change, including:Eating healthier (40%)Being more conscious of health numbers (36%)Exercising more (27%)Improving sleep (25%)Unfortunately, many people aren’t aware of common risk factors for heart disease.About half (49%) didn’t know diabetes increases heart disease risk, and 44% didn’t know that physical inactivity contributes to that risk. Many also were unaware of the heart disease risk posed by menopause (71%).More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on preventing heart disease.SOURCE: Cleveland Clinic, news release, Feb. 3, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople can take steps to lower their risk of heart disease and prolong their lives..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter