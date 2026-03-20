Cardiovascular Diseases

'Early Bird' Exercisers Get The Most Health Benefits, Study Finds

Determined young sportswoman exercising outdoor at dawn. Female athlete in sportswear stretching her arms up, performing squats and lunges, working out on city bridge in the early morning at sunrise
Taras Grebinets/Adobe Stock
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