Survey Finds Gaps In Americans' Knowledge Of Unhealthy Cholesterol

Key TakeawaysSerious gaps remain in Americans’ knowledge of cholesterol treatmentMany haven’t heard of statins, and even fewer of non-statin cholesterol-lowering drugsMany also don’t know about genetically driven high cholesterol, or body scans that can detect clogged arteries.MONDAY, Feb. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) — There are serious gaps in Americans’ understanding of unhealthy cholesterol and how to lower the risk it poses to heart health, a new survey reports.For example, many are unaware of the many types of drugs available to lower cholesterol, according to the survey commissioned by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.Only 60% have heard of statins – the most common cholesterol-fighting medication – and even fewer have heard of other non-statin cholesterol-lowering drugs, researchers found.“Statins often get a bad reputation, but the evidence consistently shows they are highly effective and remain the cornerstone of cholesterol treatment and lowering heart disease risk,” said Dr. Laxmi Mehta, director of preventative cardiology and women’s cardiovascular health at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.“At the same time, we now have non-statin medication options that can also help lower LDL – the ‘bad’ cholesterol – for patients who need alternative therapies,” she added in a news release.Many survey participants also hadn’t heard about genetic risks for high cholesterol, or a body scan that can detect clogged arteries, the survey revealed.“Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of Americans. It’s also impacting people in their 20s and 30s much sooner than it has in the past for various reasons including a surge in risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol,” Mehta said.“Most people don’t know their cholesterol or other heart numbers unless they are checked,” she said. “They may feel normal but be at risk, which is why routine testing is so important.”The survey revealed that: 61% don’t know that non-statin medicines exist.Just 44% regard statins as an effective and proven treatment for lowering cholesterol.73% have never heard of lipoprotein(a), an inherited type of cholesterol that requires special treatment.67% don't know about coronary artery calcium score (CAC), a scan that looks for clogged arteries.Mehta found particularly troubling that many weren’t aware of non-statin drugs, which can help people who have trouble with statin side effects or need more than one drug to lower their cholesterol.These other options include ezetimibe, PCSK9 inhibitors, inclisiran and bempedoic acid, Mehta said.Mehta and other cardiologists also are trying to raise awareness of lipoprotein(a), an inherited heart risk that can’t be lowered by lifestyle changes. It affects about 1 in 5 people worldwide.“If someone has an elevated Lp(a) level, their children have a 50% chance of inheriting it,” Mehta said. “If patients have elevated Lp(a) levels, they need to be on LDL lowering therapies to reduce their overall cardiovascular disease risk.”One of Mehta’s patients, Tori Gundling, resisted taking cholesterol-lowering drugs for years, even though she has elevated Lp(a) levels and clogged arteries.High cholesterol ran in her family, but Gundling thought her healthy lifestyle was enough to offset that risk. Her father had his first of two quadruple bypass surgeries when he was in his 40s, and her younger brother had a triple bypass.“We can’t run away from our genetics,” said Gundling, 69. “I tried everything – exercise and healthy eating – but it wasn’t enough. I’m a personal trainer and had clients talk about the reactions they had from statins. But going on medication helped reduce what I can’t fix on my own, and I’ve had no reaction to the statin I’m on.”Mehta’s initial statin prescription for Gundling didn’t lower her LDL levels enough, however, so the doctor added the drug ezetimibe. That drug works but caused some side effects, so the two are still working to figure out the best medication combo for Gundling.“Not everyone can take the same pill. You have to find what works for you,” Gundling said. “I would wholeheartedly tell somebody to go on a statin because it’s not what you may think it is. It’s given me peace of mind to know that not only am I doing something to help my health but the medication is helping reduce what I physically can’t do.”The new poll, conducted online and by phone Dec. 4-7, 2025, included 1,006 Americans, and its margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.More informationThe American Heart Association has more on cholesterol.SOURCE: Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, news release, Jan. 27, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople should have their cholesterol checked and talk to their doctor about ways to lower high cholesterol..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter