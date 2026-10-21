4 Out Of 5 Parents Say It Costs Too Much To Have A Baby, Poll Finds

Key Takeaways4 in 5 parents say the cost of raising a baby is too muchParents of children 3 and younger are more likely to be struggling or just getting byMost parents support government programs that would provide assistance.WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) — About 4 out of 5 parents say it costs too much to have a baby these days, a new survey says.In particular, keeping kids safe and healthy drains a family’s bank account. Parents say they're straining to afford diapers, car seats, nutritious food and quality childcare, according to the latest University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health.Parents of children ages 3 and younger are especially stretched, with 2 in 5 describing their family’s financial situation as “struggling” or “just getting by.”“Parents understand how important the first years of life are for a child’s health and development, but knowing what a child needs and being able to afford it are two different things,” said Mott Poll Co-Director Sarah Clark.“These findings point to a difficult balancing act for families during a critical period of child development, when parents feel they’re choosing between meeting their child’s basic needs and covering the rest of their household expenses,” she said in a news release.Nearly all parents surveyed (96%) agreed that a baby’s early development is important to long-term health, but 81% said that having a baby is more expensive than it should be.To manage the cost of raising a young child, 68% of parents of kids 3 and younger said they got secondhand baby clothes and equipment; 58% said they now spend less on extras; and 42% said they work overtime and save money in advance.“Parents are using different strategies to deal with the costs of having a baby, but these are not simply optional purchases or extras in a family budget,” Clark said. “Diapers, safe car seats, nutritious food and quality childcare all play a role in a child’s health, safety and development.”Overall, 3 out of 5 parents (59%) support government programs that would ease these financial pressures, with the greatest support going to:Paid leave during pregnancy or the newborn period (73%)Formula or healthy food assistance (60%)Free or reduced childcare (56%)Free car seats (55%)Diapers (51%)Parents of kids 3 or younger were more likely to strongly support these programs and to say that all families should qualify for them, rather than just those in need (58% versus 41%).“Families’ needs can look very different from one household to the next, and it’s difficult for parents when assistance is spread across many programs or organizations,” Clark said. “Programs that provide direct financial support — such as paid leave — give parents the flexibility to focus on their newborn and make decisions about what their family needs most.”The survey, which took place in July, involved 2,027 parents with at least one child age 18 or younger living in their household. The margin of error is plus or minus 1 to 7 percentage points.More informationBrigham Young University has more on the cost of raising kids.SOURCE: University of Michigan, news release, Oct. 19, 2026; University of Michigan, Mott Poll Report, Oct. 19, 2026 .What This Means For YouNew parents struggling to make ends meet can seek out local organizations that provide food assistance or baby supplies..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter