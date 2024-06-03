FDA Warns of Bacterial and Other Dangers From Recalled Infant Formula

MONDAY, June 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning parents about a goat milk infant formula potentially tainted with a bacterium that's very dangerous to babies.

Crecelac brand formula, already under recall since May 24, could contain Cronobacter, which "can cause bloodstream and central nervous system infections, such as sepsis and meningitis" in infants, the FDA warned in a statement issued Friday.

Two other Farmalac brands are also being recalled because they failed to meet FDA safety regulations.

The three recalled brands are:

CRECELAC INFANT Powdered Goat Milk Infant Formula with Iron 0 to 12 months - Net Wt. 12.4 oz (352g)

Farmalac BABY Powdered Infant Formula with Iron 0 to 12 months Net Wt. 12.4 oz (352g)

Farmalac BABY Powdered Infant Formula with Iron Low Lactose 0 to 12 months Net Wt. 12.4 oz (352g)

The infant formulas "are being sold at some retail stores in Texas and, possibly, additional locations in the U.S.," the FDA said.

"At this time, the FDA is not aware of any illnesses associated with these products and the FDA does not anticipate any impact on the supply of infant formula based on the recall of these products," the agency stressed.

The May 24 recall of the Crecelac goat milk formula was triggered after the FDA found that the formulas' maker hadn't complied with agency safety regulations.

However, the FDA said on Friday that it "is now issuing this [new] safety alert due to new findings of Cronobacter contamination in a sample of Crecelac Infant Powdered Goat Milk Infant Formula."

As for the two Farmalac formulas also under recall, the FDA said there has been no Cronobacter detected in either of the two brands, but they are being recalled "because of their failure to meet U.S. infant formula regulations."

In an infant, Cronobacter bacterial infection initially presents with symptoms such as "poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths or abnormal body movements," the FDA noted.

If babies exhibit these symptoms, parents should reach out to a doctor so that the infant can receive immediate care.

In the meantime, "if caregivers are looking for an alternative goat milk infant formula for sale in the U.S., they may wish to speak with their infant's health care provider," since there are goat milk formulas that do meet FDA standards, the agency said.

SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, announcement, May 31, 2024