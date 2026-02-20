'Operation Stork Speed' Prepares to Overhaul Baby Formula Guidelines

Key TakeawaysFederal officials are reviewing infant formula guidelines to modernize nutrition and safety standardsWhile some push to remove seed oils, others warn they are necessary sources of essential fatsThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration expects to release new data in April regarding heavy metal contaminants and updated nutrient requirements.FRIDAY, Feb. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) — During their first six months of life, many infants get some or all of their calories from formula, but federal rules governing what goes into those bottles haven't been updated in decades.That may soon change under a federal initiative dubbed Operation Stork Speed that was launched last March to bring U.S. infant formula standards into the modern era."The nutrition of every bottle-fed infant in America is at stake," Tom Brenna told The Wall Street Journal. He's a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas at Austin who was part of a federal panel of nutritionists and scientists last summer.Most guidelines around infant formula date back to 1985, with only some minor amendments thereafter.This spring, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to release a report that reviews contaminants in formula and required ingredients.Unlike the European Union and Australia, the United States has not set maximum allowable levels for any environmental contaminants in baby formula. This includes, for example, lead, tin, cadmium, arsenic and others.Recent reports have shown that nearly half of the powdered formulas on the U.S. market contain detectable levels of lead or arsenic.While these metals are often trace amounts found naturally in the environment, the Trump administration is looking to set much stricter limits.U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said the regulations are based on old science that fails to account for modern health concerns."It’s archaic science," he said recently.However, some of the more controversial goals championed by the Make America Healthy Again movement — such as removing seed oils — may have hit a wall of scientific and industrial reality, according to The Wall Street Journal.While critics argue seed oils are "unnatural," manufacturers and pediatricians point out that these oils provide linoleic acid, an essential fat that is also found in breast milk. Swapping them out without a clear, safe alternative could disrupt the delicate balance of infant nutrition, they warn.A string of high-profile formula recalls has fueled the push for change. Recently, major infant formula brands have had issues with bacterial contamination, reminding parents and policymakers that the supply chain remains fragile.The results of the FDA review are expected to be unveiled in April. The report will likely include a nutrient review of ingredients, such as fatty acids, as well as new safety protocols to minimize contaminants and prevent the type of outbreaks that have caused recent formula shortages and recalls in the U.S. and abroad.More information The U.S. Food and Drug Administration details current infant formula safety and nutrition guidelines.SOURCES: The Wall Street Journal, Feb. 16, 2026; Advances in Nutrition, Jan. 12, 2026.What This Means For YouConsumers should keep an eye out for infant formula label changes; new federal standards may lead to cleaner formulas with more transparent ingredient lists and stricter testing for heavy metals..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter