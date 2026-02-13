Tween Screen Addiction Linked To Mental Health Problems, Substance Use

Key TakeawaysTweens with signs of digital addiction are more likely to develop mental health and behavioral problemsProblematic screen use among 11- to 12-year-olds increased their risk of a range of mental health problemsThese include depression, sleep problems, ADHD, substance use, suicidal behaviors and conduct problems.FRIDAY, Feb. 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Tweens addicted to the digital world — mobile phones, social media, video games — are more likely to develop mental health and behavioral problems as teenagers, a new study says.Depression, sleep problems, ADHD, substance use, suicidal behaviors and conduct problems all were more likely among 11- to 12-year-olds with problematic digital habits, researchers reported Feb. 11 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.“Problematic screen use is when kids can’t control their time online, even if they try, and it starts to cause stress, conflicts or problems at school or home,” said lead researcher Dr. Jason Nagata, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of California-San Francisco.“It can also lead to withdrawal-like feelings, needing more time online to feel satisfied and repeated relapses, much like other addictive behaviors,” he said in a news release.For the new study, researchers analyzed data from more than 8,000 children participating in an ongoing federally funded study of teenage development.The participants reported their screen use at age 11 to 12, filling out questionnaires that allowed researchers to gauge whether they were using phones, social media or video games in problematic ways.They then followed those tweens to see if those with addictive digital habits were more likely to have health problems.Results showed that problematic mobile phone, social media and video game use is associated with depression, ADHD, conduct problems, suicidal behavior and sleep problems.Tweens addicted to their mobile phones or social media also were more likely to drink, smoke or use weed, researchers found.“In general, the links between problematic screen use and mental health are stronger than those previously reported for overall screen time, highlighting the risks of addictive use,” Nagata said.The study concluded that adults and digital media companies need to figure out ways to step in and help tweens and teens who are showing signs of addiction to screens.Nagata emphasized that not all screen time is harmful.“The real risk comes when use becomes addictive or problematic, when kids can’t stop, feel stressed if they don’t use it, or it starts to disrupt sleep, mood or daily life,” he said.“Our findings suggest that digital platforms and families alike should consider ways to reduce addictive features of apps and social media, since these patterns of use are modifiable and can affect adolescent mental health,” Nagata concluded.More informationUNICEF has more on creating healthy digital habits at home.SOURCE: University of California-San Francisco, news release, Feb. 12, 2026 .What This Means For YouParents should keep tabs on their children’s digital habits and intervene if they show signs of addiction..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter