Can Diet Cure Schizophrenia? RFK Jr. Said Yes — Experts Say No

Key TakeawaysRobert F. Kennedy Jr. said the keto diet can cure schizophreniaBut experts say there's no proof it cures the disorderResearch so far is small and very limited.TUESDAY, Feb. 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) — U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said this week that the ketogenic, or keto, diet could cure schizophrenia.But experts say the claim goes far beyond what science supports.Speaking at the Tennessee State Capitol, Kennedy told a crowd that diet plays a major role in mental illness.He said a Harvard doctor had "cured schizophrenia using keto diets," and added that some people were no longer diagnosed as bipolar after changing what they eat."There are studies right now that I saw two days ago where people lose their bipolar diagnosis by changing their diet," Kennedy said.The keto diet is high in fat and very low in carbohydrates. While popular for weight loss, it is hard to follow long-term and may raise heart health risks.Experts say there is no strong evidence that the eating regimen cures schizophrenia."There is currently no credible evidence that ketogenic diets cure schizophrenia," Dr. Mark Olfson, a psychiatry professor at Columbia University, told The New York Times.Kennedy appeared to be referring to research by Dr. Christopher Palmer, a Harvard psychiatrist who described two patients in 2019 whose schizophrenia symptoms went into remission while on a keto diet. Palmer later called the diet a "promising" approach, but not a cure.Mental health experts stress that these reports are very small, however.It's "simply misleading to suggest that we know that ketogenic diets can improve schizophrenia symptoms, much less that they can 'cure' the condition," said Dr. Paul Appelbaum, former president of the American Psychiatric Association.Some short-term studies suggest keto diets may help certain symptoms, but most lack control groups for comparison.Schizophrenia affects thinking, emotions and behavior and usually requires lifelong treatment, according to the Mayo Clinic.Antipsychotic medications remain the main treatment, although they can cause side effects like weight gain and fatigue.Experts agree that diet may play a role in overall health but warn against replacing proven treatments.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on schizophrenia.SOURCE: The New York Times, Feb. 5, 2026.What This Means For YouFor patients with schizophrenia, experts warn to not stop medication or treatment based on diet claims. They should talk with their doctor before making any changes.