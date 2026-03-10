Chile Becomes First Country in the Americas To Eliminate Leprosy

Key TakeawaysChile has eliminated leprosy after going 30+ years without local casesThe country reported its last local case in 1993Experts say strong surveillance and treatment made the milestone possible.TUESDAY, March 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Chile has officially eliminated leprosy, becoming the first country in the Americas and only the second in the world to reach that milestone, health officials announced.The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) verified the achievement after confirming that Chile has not recorded a locally transmitted case of leprosy for more than 30 years.The last locally acquired case was reported in 1993, according to the WHO.“This landmark public health achievement is a powerful testament to what leadership, science and solidarity can accomplish,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director-general, said.“Chile’s elimination of leprosy sends a clear message to the world: With sustained commitment, inclusive health services, integrated public health strategies, early detection and universal access to care, we can consign ancient diseases to history," he added.Leprosy, also called Hansen’s disease, was recorded in Chile in the late 1800s on Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island.The disease rarely spread on mainland Chile. Public health officials contained cases through isolation and treatment programs, especially on the island. The last secondary cases there were managed by the late 1990s.Even after local transmission stopped, Chile continued to monitor the disease diligently. Doctors were required to report any suspected cases, and health workers stayed trained to recognize and treat it immediately.Between 2012 and 2023, Chile reported 47 cases of leprosy nationwide, but none were locally acquired.A key factor in keeping the disease from spreading again? Chile’s health system.Primary care clinics act as the first point of contact for people with symptoms. Patients are quickly referred to dermatology specialists for diagnosis and treatment. Doctors are also trained under WHO’s “Towards zero leprosy” strategy.“This is very good news and a source of great pride for our country,” Dr. Ximena Aguilera, Chile’s minister of health, said.“This milestone reflects decades of sustained public health efforts, including prevention strategies, early diagnosis, effective treatment, continuous follow-up and the commitment of health teams across the country,” she added.Health officials also emphasize providing respectful care to avoid the stigma historically associated with the disease.Access to treatment has been another key factor.Since 1995, WHO and PAHO have helped ensure countries in the Americas have access to multidrug therapy (MDT), a treatment that cures leprosy.The medication has been provided free of charge through partnerships with The Nippon Foundation and Novartis.“Chile’s achievement demonstrates that eliminating leprosy is achievable and requires building strong systems that can detect, respond to and provide comprehensive care for people affected by the disease, including those living with chronic disabilities,” said PAHO/WHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa.“Being the first country in the Americas to be confirmed as eliminating leprosy sends a powerful message to the region -- that diseases strongly linked to groups living in vulnerable conditions can be eliminated, contributing to interrupt the vicious circle between disease and poverty," he added.Even though Chile has eliminated the disease, experts say monitoring must continue.The verification panel recommended that Chile keep reporting cases to WHO, maintain strong surveillance and ensure doctors stay trained to recognize the disease if it appears again.Worldwide, more than 200,000 new leprosy cases are still reported each year, mostly in tropical regions.Chile is now the 61st country globally and the sixth in the Americas to eliminate at least one neglected tropical disease.More informationThe World Health Organization has more on leprosy.SOURCE: World Health Organization, news release, March 4, 2026.What This Means For YouLeprosy is fully curable when treated early. Chile’s success shows just how strong public health systems, early detection and access to treatment can eliminate these types of diseases..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter