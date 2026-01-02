Cosmetic Surgery Chains Use Misleading Ads to Market Risky Procedures, Experts Say

Key TakeawaysMarketing for cosmetic procedures often promises quick recovery and minimal painMultiple patient deaths have been linked to 'awake' liposuction clinics that use aggressive social media and influencer advertisingFederal and state agencies rarely verify the truthfulness of surgical marketing, leaving patients to research doctor credentials themselves.FRIDAY, Jan. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Glossy social media ads promising "lunchtime fat removal" and "freckle-sized" scars draw thousands of patients to cosmetic surgery chains.But a growing number of lawsuits and patient deaths suggest these claims often hide a much more dangerous reality.Unlike prescription drug commercials, which are strictly regulated, cosmetic surgery ads create a "buyer beware" market.The federal government does not require these companies to provide scientific proof before sharing their claims on Instagram, TikTok or television.Compelling before-and-after photos, influencer posts and sponsored videos and podcasts are peppering the landscape like never before.For Lenia Watson-Burton, a 37-year-old Navy administrator preparing to deploy, the promise of a quick recovery was essential. She chose a branded fat-removal procedure called AirSculpt, marketed as being "gentle on the body," and had it done at Elite Body Sculpture in San Diego, California.Instead of returning to her routine in 48 hours, she died three days after the liposuction procedure caused a hole in her bowel and infection, reported NBC News.Liposuction, also called body sculpting, body contouring or lipoplasty, is a surgery used to remove fat from the body. Suction, laser, ultrasound or vibration are used to break down and remove fat cells.Watson-Burton is one of several women who died after operations at high-volume clinics that rely heavily on digital marketing. Victims’ families say these companies prioritize customer acquisition over safety, spending millions on influencers and flashy before-and-after photos while downplaying surgical risks.The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has guidelines for medical advertising.Ads are required to be “truthful, not deceptive, and backed up by competent and reliable scientific evidence,” according to Janice Kopec of the FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection. But clinics are not required to show any evidence to a government agency or the consumer.And "puffery" — boastful statements that no one would take literally or that can’t be proved — is allowed by law.“While consumers should be able to trust that ad claims are substantiated because the law requires them to be, the reality is that it pays for consumers to bring a skeptical eye,” said Mary Engle, an executive vice president at BBB National Programs.No federal agency tracks how often patients at these chains suffer from life-threatening complications like sepsis or blood clots. Because these centers often use local numbing rather than general anesthesia, some patients have reported experiencing agonizing pain during the procedure — contrary to the "minimal discomfort" promised in the ads.Medical experts warn that the 24-hour recovery periods touted by these chains are often a myth. Real surgery involves significant bruising, swelling and internal healing that takes weeks, not hours.“The idea that you could return to work 24 hours after effective liposuction seems like extremely bad advice,” said Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, immediate past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons who practices at the University of Virginia Health in Charlottesville.For now, the responsibility falls on the patient to look past the spa-like atmosphere and holiday discounts to research a surgeon's history and hospital privileges and the benefits and risks of the procedure.More information The Federal Trade Commission offers guidance on spotting deceptive health and fitness claims in advertising.SOURCE: NBC News, Dec. 31, 2025.What This Means For YouWhen considering surgery, consumers should verify benefits and risks, and look up the surgeon's board certification and any history of medical malpractice through their state's medical board..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter