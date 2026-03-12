Doctors Warn Patients to Research Cosmetic Surgery Providers Before Getting Work Done

Key TakeawaysPlastic surgeons say patients should research cosmetic procedures carefullyExperts want more transparency when doctors are under investigationLawsuits have linked some cosmetic surgeries to injuries and deaths.THURSDAY, March 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A group representing thousands of U.S. plastic surgeons is urging patients to carefully research cosmetic procedures after an investigation raised safety concerns about some surgery chains.The warning follows a joint investigation by KFF Health News and NBC News that looked into allegations of serious injuries and deaths tied to cosmetic surgeries.The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, which represents about 12,000 doctors, now advises patients to “do their homework” before procedures such as liposuction, Brazilian butt lifts or “Mommy Makeovers.”“Plastic surgery is real surgery with real risks, and the risk of complications is never zero,” Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, the group’s immediate past president, told KFF.The investigation also led to calls for more transparency when doctors face disciplinary investigations.TJ Watkins, a member of California’s medical licensing board, said the public should be notified when doctors are being investigated.“If you were really protecting the patients, there would be a notice right now that says this doctor is being investigated,” Watkins said.One case highlighted in the KFF-NBC investigation involves California plastic surgeon Heidi Regenass. Malpractice lawsuits allege that three patients died within a few months after she performed liposuction and fat transfer procedures.Regenass has denied negligence in court filings. One lawsuit was settled in 2024; two others are pending.Separately, the California Medical Board filed a complaint Feb. 9 accusing Regenass of “repeated negligent acts” involving a 49-year-old woman who had liposuction and fat transfer surgery in 2022.The board said the surgeon failed to document a proper exam and did not keep adequate records.The investigation also highlighted the case of Tamala Smith, who died in 2023 after cosmetic surgery performed by Regenass. Smith’s daughter later filed a complaint with the California Medical Board seeking an investigation.What's more, some lawsuits have accused cosmetic surgery companies of hiring poorly trained doctors as well as advertising that downplays safety risks.The companies dispute those claims.The industry has grown rapidly, with some cosmetic procedures costing up to $20,000.Experts say patients should make sure their surgeon is board-certified and that procedures are performed in accredited medical facilities.More informationThe American Society of Plastic Surgeons has more on the risks of plastic surgery.SOURCE: KFF Health News, March 11, 2026.What This Means For YouCosmetic surgery can carry serious risks. Experts say patients should research their doctor and ask questions about safety before scheduling any type of procedure..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter