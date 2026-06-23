Midlife Strength Training Linked to Lower Diabetes Risk

Key TakeawaysAt least two hours of resistance training per week lowers type 2 diabetes riskPeople who maintain strength training throughout midlife have a 42% lower risk of type 2 diabetesDiabetes risk is lowest among those who combine regular strength training, aerobic exercise and less sedentary time.TUESDAY, June 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Strength training may play an important role in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes."This study highlights the importance of resistance training and exercise," said Dr. Shirin Jaggi, an endocrinologist at Northwell Health in Great Neck, New York, who reviewed the findings. "We have seen in the past that exercise and physical activity have played a key component in preventing type 2 diabetes," she added in a news release, "But what we're seeing specifically now with the study is that resistance training plays such a key component in helping prevent prediabetes and type 2 diabetes." Researchers who followed more than 143,000 U.S. adults for up to 19 years found that people who consistently engaged in resistance training had significantly lower rates of type 2 diabetes.Compared with those who did no resistance training, adults who performed at least two hours per week had a 27% lower risk of developing the disease.The greatest benefit was seen among individuals who maintained resistance training throughout midlife, reducing their risk by 42%.The study — published June 22 in JAMA Network Open — also found that diabetes risk was lowest among people who combined regular strength training with recommended levels of aerobic exercise and limited sedentary behaviors, such as watching television.While one hour or more of resistance training per week meets public health guidelines, Jaggi said the findings suggest that long-term consistency may matter more than volume alone."Whether that's 30 minutes, whether that's one hour, whether that's two hours, once you build up to it, it's important to stay consistent on it," she said.The study authors, who were led by Dr. Tianyue Zhang of Zheijiang University School of Medicine in China, recommend including resistance training in diabetes prevention guidelines.More informationUCLA Health has more on resistance training and prediabetes.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, June 23, 2026 .What This Means For YouStrength training isn't just for building muscle — it can significantly reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter