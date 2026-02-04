Most Teens With IBS Outgrow Symptoms by Adulthood, Study Finds

Key Takeaways2 in 3 teens diagnosed with IBS at age 16 no longer had symptoms by age 24Chronic stress, lack of sleep and food sensitivities are major factors that can keep IBS active into adulthoodAddressing lifestyle habits early in life could lower the risk of developing lifelong gastrointestinal health problems.WEDNESDAY, Feb. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — For many teenagers, the cramping and discomfort of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can feel like a life sentence. But a new long-term study offers good news: A majority of adolescents with the condition will likely enter adulthood symptom-free.Researchers from the University of Gothenburg and Karolinska Institute in Sweden followed more than 2,500 individuals born in the 1990s to track how their digestive health changed as they became adults.Participants were evaluated at age 16 and again at age 24 using standard medical assessments for IBS.The results, published recently in the journal Gastroenterology, suggest that digestive health is more flexible than previously thought.Two-thirds of the 16-year-olds who initially met the criteria for IBS no longer had the condition eight years later, the study found."Our results show that IBS in adolescence is not a static condition," said lead author Jessica Sjölund, a research physician in gastroenterology at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. "For many, symptoms improve over time, and at the same time we can now better identify those at a greater risk of persistent problems," she added in a news release.While the outlook is positive for many, 34% of young adults saw their IBS symptoms persist. Researchers were able to tease out of some of the factors that predicted ongoing IBS symptoms for this group.The strongest predictor of having IBS at age 24 was having a diagnosis at age 16.Other factors that increased the risk of IBS continuing into a person's 20s included high levels of psychological stress, poor sleep quality, food hypersensitivities and a generally lower rating of one's own health.Family history also played a major role. Teenagers with at least one parent suffering from IBS were much more likely to have lingering issues. This connection suggests that a mix of genetics and shared household habits may contribute to the disease, researchers noted.Researchers didn’t find a significant link to persistent IBS for adolescent functional dyspepsia, a form of upset stomach without a definite cause. Nor did they identify a link between persistent IBS and stuffy or runny nose (rhinitis); exposure to furred pets; and six or more antibiotic prescriptions during adolescence and early adulthood. Early intervention is key, researchers said. Because many of these risk factors are related to lifestyle and mental well-being, the findings suggest the teen years are a significant window of opportunity to change the course of the disease."Early interventions during adolescence related to sleep, mental well-being and gastrointestinal disorders, as well as interventions aimed at families with clustering of IBS, could reduce the risk of long-term symptoms later in life," study co-author Dr. Magnus Simrén said in a news release. He’s a professor of gastroenterology at the University of Gothenburg.Experts suggest that by focusing on digestive health, stress management and better sleep hygiene, families could turn a potentially lifelong struggle into a temporary hurdle.More informationThe National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases has more on understanding and managing IBS symptoms.SOURCES: University of Gothenburg, news release, Feb. 2, 2026; Gastroenterology, Jan. 13, 2026 .What This Means For YouTry improving sleep habits and reducing stress levels if you have IBS as a teen..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter