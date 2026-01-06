Young Adults With IBD Face Insurance, Cost Barriers To Care, Survey Finds

Key TakeawaysYoung adults with inflammatory bowel disease have a tougher time managing insurance and paying for health careThey are more likely to experience step therapy when it comes to medication coverageThey also needed to work more to afford their health care.TUESDAY, Jan. 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Young adults are having a tough time accessing treatment for their inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a new study says.They are more likely to face insurance barriers and financial strain to get proper care for their IBD, researchers reported today in the journal Crohn’s & Colitis 360.“These numbers demonstrate a clear gap in support and guidance for young adults as they transition from pediatric care and begin managing their own health insurance,” said Laura Wingate, chief education, support and advocacy officer at the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.“The data show that not only are younger patients at greater risk of having to jump through insurance hoops to access essential medications, they also face substantial financial pressure — often working extra jobs just to afford care,” she said in a news release.For the study, the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation surveyed nearly 1,800 people with IBD, of whom 13% were young adults 18 to 25. IBD includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.Results showed that young adults were significantly more likely to experience insurance-mandated step therapy, in which patients are required to try a lower-cost medication first before they can get coverage for the drug their doctor prefers.About 35% of young adults had to go through step therapy to get their meds covered, compared with 27% of adults 26 and older and 20% of pediatric patients under 18.Young adults also were less sure about how to manage coverage issues with their insurer.More than one-third (35%) reported low confidence in knowing which questions to ask their insurance company, compared to 25% of caregivers of pediatric patients.Young adults were also more likely to need to hustle for cash to cover their IBD care expenses, the survey found.About 18% of young adults took on extra jobs or more work hours to cover health care or insurance costs for their IBD, compared with 11% of adults and caregivers of pediatric patients, the study found.“The research highlights a need for targeted educational resources, improved insurance navigation assistance and policy attention to mitigate the unique challenges faced by young adults with IBD,” lead researcher Dr. Ross Maltz said in a news release. He’s a pediatric gastroenterologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.More informationThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on inflammatory bowel disease.SOURCES: Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, news release, Jan. 6, 2026; Crohn’s & Colitis 360, Jan. 6, 2026.What This Means For YouYoung adults with IBD have a harder time managing insurance coverage and paying for their care..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter