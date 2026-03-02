Benzodiazepine Use Down In U.S., But OD Risk Remains, Study Says

Key TakeawaysBenzodiazepine use has declined in the U.S.Use particularly decreased among middle-aged adults and seniorsHowever, nearly half of people taking benzodiazepines remain at risk of a potentially fatal drug interaction and overdose .MONDAY, March 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Benzodiazepine prescriptions have decreased in the United States, mainly among middle-aged adults and seniors, a new study says.But these drugs still pose a risk to many people, according to findings published recently in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.Nearly half of patients still prescribed benzodiazepines also are taking other drugs that might cause harmful interactions, increasing the risk of a fatal overdose, researchers found.“Although benzodiazepine use is declining in U.S. outpatient care, the high rate of co-prescribing with other central nervous system depressants underscores the need for careful monitoring,” lead researcher Dr. Mark Olfson said in a news release. He’s a professor of epidemiology at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York City.Benzodiazepines work by activating a brain chemical that makes the nervous system less sensitive to stimulation, according to Drugs.com. They are used to treat conditions like anxiety, seizures, sleep disorders and alcoholism.Common benzodiazepines include Xanax (alprazolam), Valium (diazepam), Halcion (triazolam) and Klonopin (clonazepam).However, benzodiazepines can contribute to an overdose if they’re used with opioids, researchers said in background notes.Between 2000 to 2019, benzodiazepine-related OD deaths leapt sixfold, rising from just under 0.5 deaths per 100,000 adults to nearly 3 per 100,000, researchers noted.“Considerable controversy has surrounded the appropriate role of benzodiazepines in clinical practice because of their withdrawal symptoms and risks, including falls, motor vehicle crashes, cognitive impairment and overdose,” Olfson said.For the new study, researchers analyzed data from more than 104,000 U.S. adults who participated in a federal health survey between 2018 to 2022. As part of the survey, participants were asked about their use of benzodiazepines and other medications.Overall, benzodiazepine use among adults dropped from 4.7% in 2018 to 3.4% in 2022, the data showed.The decrease was steeper among those 56 and older — from 7.2% to 4.7% — compared to younger adults 36 to 55 (from 4.4% to 3.4%) and those 18 to 35 (2.1% to 1.8%).Researchers also found that nearly 42% of people using benzodiazepines also took another drug during the same year that can depress the central nervous system, increasing overdose risk.Such co-prescribing was more common among adults 36 to 55 (45%) and those 56 or older (43%) than among younger adults 18 to 35 (30%).More concerningly, many of those with potentially dangerous benzodiazepine co-prescriptions were in shaky health.About 72% of people in fair to poor health were prescribed a drug that could dangerously interact with benzodiazepines, as were 63% of people with serious psychological distress, researchers found. “Before initiating a benzodiazepine, clinicians should review a patient’s full medication list to assess potential drug to drug interactions — particularly for patients in poor health or experiencing serious psychological distress,” Olfson said.More informationThe Cleveland Clinic has more on benzodiazepines.SOURCES: Columbia University, news release, Feb. 25, 2026; Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, Feb. 18, 2026 .What This Means For YouPeople prescribed a benzodiazepine should ask their doctor or pharmacist if any drugs they are taking might cause an interaction or increase overdose risk..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter