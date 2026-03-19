Drug Center

Drug Smoking Linked To Surge In Severe Burn Cases

New research led by Oregon Health & Science University found more than half of people treated for severe burns in hospitals and emergency rooms over nearly a decade also used smokable drugs other than tobacco. People using illicit drugs report widespread use of butane torches designed for cooking.
New research led by Oregon Health & Science University found more than half of people treated for severe burns in hospitals and emergency rooms over nearly a decade also used smokable drugs other than tobacco. People using illicit drugs report widespread use of butane torches designed for cooking. OHSU/Erik Robinson
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Illicit Drugs
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Substance Use Disorder

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