Drug Center

New Drug Could Boost Efforts to Wipe Out Sleeping Sickness

The drug cured more than 95% of patients in a previous study
Sanofi Oral Treatment Pills Abstract 3D Render Product Visualization
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Drugs
Drug Approvals
Sleep
Sleep Quality

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com