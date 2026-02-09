New TrumpRx Site Aims to Cut Drug Costs for Popular Prescription Drugs

Key TakeawaysTrumpRx lists discounted prices for some prescription drugsHowever, savings might benefit patients without insurance more than those with itMost Americans still pay drug costs through insurance.MONDAY, Feb. 9, 2026 (HealthDay News) — The Trump administration has rolled out a new website called TrumpRx, aimed at offering consumers lower prices on certain prescription drugs.The site, launched last week, lists discounted medications from more than a dozen drug companies.But it’s unclear how much it will lower costs for most Americans.President Donald Trump said the new TrumpRx site is part of his push to lower high drug prices in the United States.The website lists dozens of medications at prices far below their standard list prices, including drugs used for weight loss, diabetes and fertility treatment.Several major drugmakers are taking part, including Pfizer and Novo Nordisk, maker of the popular weight loss drug Wegovy.On the site, a four-week supply of Wegovy injection pens costs $199 for the first two months and $349 after that. The drug’s list price is $1,349.02. Novo Nordisk has recently offered similar discounts through its own pharmacy program.Another example is Gonal-F, a drug often used during in vitro fertilization (IVF). A single unit is listed on TrumpRx for $252, an 83% discount from its list price.During his campaign, Trump promised to expand coverage for fertility treatments, CBS News said.TrumpRx does not sell medications directly. Instead, users are asked to print a coupon, which can be used at participating pharmacies.At a White House event last week, Trump called TrumpRx “one of the most transformative health care initiatives of all time.” Joe Gebbia, who helped design the site, said more medications will be added over time.Still, health experts say the new site may not change what many people actually pay, as most Americans use insurance to cover prescriptions."If you have insurance, check your co-pay first — it may be even lower," the TrumpRx website says.Sean Sullivan, a health economist at the University of Washington, previously told CBS News that direct-to-consumer drug discounts are unlikely to help most patients.“Most patients have drug coverage,” Sullivan said. “Very few are going to buy medications with cash, unless the drug is not a covered benefit, like weight loss or erectile dysfunction drugs.”However, the discounts could matter for people without insurance, those with high deductibles or patients whose medications are not covered, including some weight loss and IVF drugs.Dr. Mehmet Oz, who leads the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, encouraged consumers to check the site carefully before filling prescriptions."You should not be buying drugs anymore, going forward, without at least checking to see if those medications are available at these discounted prices," Oz said.Trump has also pushed drugmakers to lower prices.Several companies agreed to offer medications to Medicaid patients at “most-favored-nation” prices, meaning they cannot charge more than what is paid in other wealthy countries."Americans have long been paying the highest drug prices anywhere in the world while other countries often paid pennies on the dollar for the exact same drugs," Trump said. "We were essentially subsidizing the entire world."Meanwhile, drug prices continue to rise. The nonprofit research group 46brooklyn said manufacturers raised list prices on 947 brand-name drugs this January, while lowering prices on just 20.The median increase was about 4%, similar to last year and higher than inflation. Median means half increased more, half rose less sharply.Some prices have dropped sharply. The list price of the blood thinner Eliquis fell 43%, and Jardiance, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, dropped 44%. Both drugs were among the first selected for Medicare price negotiations under a Biden-era law.Even so, overall prescription drug costs remain high. The Consumer Price Index for prescription drugs rose 2% between December 2024 and December 2025, and has fallen by less than 1% since Trump took office in January of last year.More informationBrowse the full list of medications offered by TrumpRx.SOURCE: CBS News, Feb. 5, 2026.What This Means For YouFor those without insurance, TrumpRx can offer lower prices. For those who are insured, co-pays may still be cheaper than the listed discounts, so consumers should check both before filling a prescription..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter