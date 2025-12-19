Trump Signs Order to Expand Medical Cannabis Research

Key TakeawaysA new presidential order speeds up cannabis reclassification for medical researchMarijuana would still not be legalThe change could allow more studies on cannabis and CBD.FRIDAY, Dec. 19, 2025 (HealthDay News) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that could make it easier for scientists to study cannabis for medical use.The order speeds up the current process to change how cannabis is classified under U.S. law.If finalized, the move would allow more research into marijuana and CBD, especially for treating chronic pain and other medical conditions."It is the policy of my Administration to increase medical marijuana and CBD research to better inform patients and doctors. It is critical to close the gap between current medical marijuana and CBD use and medical knowledge of risks and benefits," the order says.Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump called the move “common sense,” but stressed that it does not legalize marijuana."It doesn’t legalize marijuana in any way, shape or form or and in no way sanctions its use as a recreational drug," Trump said."It’s never safe to use powerful controlled substances in a recreational manner," he added. "So unless a drug is recommended by a doctor for medical reasons, just don’t do it."Under current law, cannabis is listed alongside drugs like heroin and LSD as a Schedule I substance, meaning it is considered to have no accepted medical use.The executive order directs federal officials to move cannabis to Schedule III, a category that includes "drugs with a moderate-to-low potential for physical and psychological dependence" such as Tylenol with codeine and testosterone.The order instructs Attorney General Pam Bondi to complete the formal rescheduling process and publish a final rule. That process has already been underway for more than a year.Moving cannabis to Schedule III would minimize red tape and allow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to more easily study marijuana’s medical uses.Officials say that could eventually expand access to cannabis-based treatments, including for seniors and veterans, regardless of state laws.A senior administration official told NBC News that the goal is to “remove barriers to research” and to "start working to improve the medical marijuana and CBD research to better inform patients and doctors."The order specifically addresses CBD (cannabidiol), a related compound derived from hemp plants that does not cause a high. It directs White House officials to work with Congress to allow access to safe CBD products while limiting those that pose health risks.Some lawmakers welcomed the step. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, called it “a step in the right direction,” but said more work is needed to address past drug policies and banking limitations tied to cannabis.What's more, a Gallup poll released in November found that 64% of U.S. adults think marijuana use should be legal.More informationThe Mayo Clinic has more on medical marijuana.SOURCE: NBC News, Dec. 18, 2025.What This Means For YouThe order could lead to more research on medical marijuana, but recreational use remains illegal under federal law..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter