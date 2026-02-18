Mandy Moore Shares Why RSV Protection Became a Priority for Her Family

Key TakeawaysRSV can be serious for babies, even those who are otherwise healthyMandy Moore says her sons’ RSV illness in 2023 was 'really frightening'She encourages parents to talk with their baby’s doctor about RSV protection.WEDNESDAY, Feb. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) — When actress and singer/songwriter Mandy Moore talks about RSV, it’s not just as a celebrity, it’s as a mom who’s lived through it.In 2023, both of Moore’s sons came down with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, at the same time. The experience, she says, was overwhelming.“I just will not forget how helpless I felt in that moment,” Moore said in an interview with HealthDay. “It really shook me.”While neither child needed to be hospitalized, the experience left a lasting impact."It still really shook me," Moore said.By the time Moore later became pregnant with her daughter Louise, whom the family calls "Lou," RSV was already on her mind.The virus can cause cold-like symptoms in adults and older children. But for babies, it can be much more serious. RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants, according to the American Lung Association, and 75% of babies hospitalized with RSV have no underlying health conditions.Moore said RSV season usually runs from fall through spring, and even though Lou was born in September, she wanted to be proactive."I was adamant about talking to my pediatrician about RSV and how we might be able to help protect Lou," she explained.Her pediatrician told her that protecting babies from RSV is important no matter what time of year they are born.That conversation led Moore and her husband to learn about Beyfortus (nirsevimab-alip), an RSV prevention option."It was the first time I'd ever heard of it," Moore told HealthDay.Beyfortus is not a vaccine. It’s a monoclonal antibody designed to help protect babies from serious RSV lung infection during their first RSV season. Monoclonal antibodies are proteins produced in a lab that help the immune system fight disease. The protection lasts about five months. After talking it through, she and her husband decided it was the right choice for their family."Honestly, having had this experience with Gus and Ozzy, with my boys, knowing that Lou would be protected during her first RSV season was just like the biggest relief for all of us," Moore added."It was the first time I'd ever heard of it," Moore told HealthDay.Moore stressed that RSV season is ongoing and that many parents may not realize how long the virus can circulate. The season typically runs from November through April, peaking in January and February."RSV is still circulating and can circulate well into the spring. So now is the time to have those conversations with your family," she said.She has partnered with Sanofi, which distributes Beyfortus, to help raise awareness and encourage parents to talk with their baby’s doctor about RSV protection options.More informationParents and caregivers can learn more at ProtectAgainstRSV.com, where information about RSV and available prevention options is available.SOURCE: Mandy Moore, interview, Feb. 4, 2026 .What This Means For YouRSV is common, but it can be dangerous for babies, even those who are otherwise healthy. If you have a baby or are expecting, talk with your child’s doctor about RSV and ways to help protect your baby during RSV season..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter