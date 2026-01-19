Environmental Health

As Forests Shrink, Mosquitoes Are Turning to Humans for Blood

Girl suffers from insect bites. Itching of skin diseases using the hand-scratching. Insect attack. Mosquitoes fly around a woman.
Girl suffers from insect bites. Itching of skin diseases using the hand-scratching. Insect attack. Mosquitoes fly around a woman.Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Environment
Mosquitoborne Disease

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com