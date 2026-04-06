New Plan Aims To Track Microplastics in U.S. Drinking Water, EPA Says

Key TakeawaysThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to track microplastics and drugs in U.S. drinking waterThe plan could lead to new regulations for federal water systems Experts say that measuring microplastics in water is extremely difficult.MONDAY, April 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) — U.S. officials are taking a closer look at what’s in America’s drinking water, including microplastics and leftover medications.The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced plans to add these substances to its list of priority pollutants, a move that could spur more research and regulations.EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin called the effort "a landmark set of actions" by the agency to safeguard the nation’s drinking water."This is a direct response to the concern of millions of Americans who have long demanded answers about what they and their families are drinking every day,” he said.If finalized, the move could expand research into:How common these substances areHow they may harm human healthWays to remove them from drinking water as a wholeIt could also lead to new rules for water systems. But experts said that this could take years.The EPA is accepting public comments on the plan for 60 days, The New York Times reported.Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that can come from clothing, packaging and other everyday products.Scientists have found them in human blood and organs, but their health effects are still being studied.Some research suggests they may be linked to conditions like heart disease, dementia and preterm birth, though experts say more evidence is needed.Painkillers, antibiotics and antidepressants can also enter water systems. While levels are usually low for humans, they may harm aquatic life, The Times said.U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the government will spend $144 million "to measure, understand and to remove microplastics from the human body," The Times reported.“We are focusing on three questions: What is in the body? What’s causing harm? And how do we remove it?" he added.Supporters of Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" movement welcomed the initiative.“You can’t regulate what you don’t officially track,” health activist Vani Hari, told The Times.But some environmental experts are skeptical."It’s just incredibly ironic," Erik Olson, senior director for environmental health at the Natural Resources Defense Council, told The Times. "This is smoke and mirrors. I would not hold my breath that this is going to amount to anything."More informationThe World Health Organization has more on microplastics in drinking water.SOURCE: The New York Times, April 2, 2026.What This Means For YouThe new efforts may improve water safety, but experts say changes could take a while to happen..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter