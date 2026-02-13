Environmental Health

Trump Scuttles Key Climate Finding Used to Control Greenhouse Gases

Experts warn the move could worsen heat and extreme weather
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JULY 12TH, 2018: Press conference of Donald Trump, President of United States of America, during NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) SUMMIT 2018 — Photo by gints.ivuskans
Deposit Photos
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Environment
Government
Climate
Climate Change

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com