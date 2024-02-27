Eye Ointments Sold at Walmart, CVS Recalled Due to Infection Risk

TUESDAY, Feb. 27, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Eye ointment products made in India and sold in the United States at Walmart, CVS and other retailers are being recalled due to a danger of infection.

Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd., of Maharashtra, India, said it is recalling various eye lubricant products labeled Equate, CVS Health and AACE. Recalled products will have expiration dates ranging from February 2024 to September 2025.

"For those patients who use these products, there is a potential risk of eye infections or related harm. These products are intended to be sterile," the company said in a statement posted Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "Ophthalmic drug products pose a potential heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses."

A full list of the recalled products, including photos, can be found here.

The recall comes on the heels of a large recall in 2023 of tainted eye drops tied to serious infections, vision loss and even deaths.

Brassica Pharma says that, so far, no reports of "adverse events" tied to the ointments have been reported.

"These products were distributed nationwide to wholesalers, retailers and via the product distributor, Walmart, CVS and AACE Pharmaceuticals Inc.," Brassica Pharma said.

"Consumers, distributors and retailers that have any product which is being recalled should cease distribution of the product," the company added. "Consumers should stop using the recalled eye ointment and may return any of the above listed products to the place of purchase."

For more information, consumers can reach the company at 833-225-9564 or info@brassicapharma.com.

More information

The FDA has more details on last year's eye drop recalls.

SOURCE: Brassica Pharma, news release, Feb. 26, 2024