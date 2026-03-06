45,000 Halo Magic Sleepsuits for Babies Recalled Over Choking Risk

Key TakeawaysAbout 45,000 infant sleepsuits have been recalledA zipper piece may detach and create a choking hazardParents should stop using the product immediately.FRIDAY, March 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) — About 45,000 HALO Magic Sleepsuits for infants are being recalled after reports that part of the zipper can come loose and create a choking hazard.The recall was announced March 5 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and affects certain sleepsuits sold in the United States, according to safety officials.The problem involves the zipper head, which may detach from the garment. If the small piece comes off, it could be swallowed by a baby.So far, the company has received 15 reports of zipper heads detaching, but no injuries have been reported, officials said.The recall includes HALO Magic Sleepsuits with batch codes:PO30592PO30641PO30685The sleepsuits are made with a 100% cotton shell and lining and 100% polyester filling. Each garment has two zippers running down the front sides.The products were sold in small and large sizes and came in several colors. The words “HALO Magic Sleepsuit” appear on the front.Parents can find the batch code and “Made in India” label sewn inside the garment or printed on the hang tag.The sleepsuits were sold between September 2025 and February 2026 for about $50 at:Halosleep.comAmazon.comWalmart.comTarget.comParents and caregivers should stop using the recalled sleepsuits right away, officials said. Consumers should visit www.sleepsuitrecall.com to register for the recall.After registering, customers will receive a coupon code that can be used for a replacement sleepsuit or a $50 store credit toward another item on the company’s website.Parents are advised not to throw away the sleepsuit until they receive their coupon code.More informationFolks with questions can contact HALO Dream toll-free at 833-791-0420 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by e-mail at customerservice@sleepsuitrecall.com.SOURCE: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, news release, March 5, 2026.What This Means For YouParents and caregivers who have a HALO Magic Sleepsuit should check the batch code and stop using it if it’s part of the recall..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter