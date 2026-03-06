First Aid and Emergencies

45,000 Halo Magic Sleepsuits for Babies Recalled Over Choking Risk

A zipper piece may detach and create a choking hazard
A photo of the recalled sleep suit from HALO Dream
A photo of the recalled sleep suit from HALO DreamU.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Recalls
Choking

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com