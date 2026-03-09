First Aid and Emergencies

Infant Bath Seats Sold on Amazon Recalled Due to Tipping Hazard

Seats can tip over and cause a child to drown; parents should stop using them immediately and request a refund
A photo of the recalled baby bath seat from Trankerloop against a dark grey backdrop
A photo of the recalled baby bath seat from TrankerloopU.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Recalls

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com