Over 32,000 Pounds of Meat Recalled Over False USDA Inspection Labels

MONDAY, Aug. 25, 2025 (HealthDay News) — More than 32,000 pounds of meat are being recalled nationwide because they were sold with a false USDA mark of inspection, federal officials announced.The recall involves products from Sabrositos Hondurenos, LLC, based in New Jersey. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the products carried an inspection number EST. 1785, which does not exist.The recalled items, which include chorizo sausage, pork chops and ribs, were shipped to retail stores and restaurants across the country. They were produced on various dates before Aug. 20, 2025, the USDA said.The following items are part of the recall:Homestyle chorizo labeled "OLANCHO Chorizo Suelto Olanchano SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS" (14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages)Smoked pork chops labeled "OLANCHO Chuleta Ahumada Olanchana SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS" (14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages)Smoked chorizo labeled "OLANCHO Chorizo Ahumado Olanchano SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS" (14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages)Cased homestyle chorizo labeled "OLANCHO Chorizo Olanchano Criollo SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS" (14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages)Smoked BBQ spicy chorizo labeled "OLANCHO Chorizo Parrillero SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS" (14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages)Smoked ribs labeled "OLANCHO Costilla Ahumada Olanchana SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS" (14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages)FSIS warned that more products may be added to the list as the investigation continues. Consumers are encouraged to visit the FSIS recall page for updates.So far, no confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions have been linked to the recalled products. However, FSIS considers them "misbranded and unsafe to eat.""Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and restaurants are urged not to serve them," the agency said. "Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider."More informationRead the full recall notice at the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.SOURCE: U.S. Department of Agriculture, recall notice, Aug. 20, 2025 .What This Means For YouConsumers with questions can contact Diego Funez Garrido, owner of Sabrositos Hondurenos, LLC, at 908-274-4206.