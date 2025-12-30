First Aid and Emergencies

Salmonella Outbreak Tied to Raw Oysters Sickens 64 in 22 States

Fresh oyster. Man open fresh oyster. Raw fresh oyster is on white round plate, image isolated, with soft focus. Restaurant delicacy. Saltwater oyster.
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Salmonella

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com