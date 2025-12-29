American Academy of Pediatrics Sues Feds Over Millions in Lost Child Health Funding

Key TakeawaysThe suit centers on nearly $12 million in federal funding cutsThe group says the cuts threaten infant safety and crucial health programsThe lawsuit claims the cuts are retaliation for speaking out about government policy.MONDAY, Dec. 29, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), seeking to stop nearly $12 million in federal funding cuts that it says put children’s health programs at risk.The AAP says the government abruptly cut several grants earlier this month, forcing the organization to consider shutting down dozens of public health programs.Those programs include efforts to prevent sudden unexpected infant death, expand pediatric care in rural communities and support teens dealing with mental health and substance use challenges, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.“AAP does not have other sources of grant funding to replace the federal awards, and without the necessary funds it must immediately terminate its work on its dozens of programs that save children’s lives every day,” the lawsuit said. “Within a few weeks, AAP will have to begin laying off employees dedicated to this critically important work.”The suit claims the funding cuts were made in retaliation for the doctors’ group speaking out against the Trump administration.The pediatricians have publicly supported childhood vaccines and have released their own COVID-19 vaccine guidance. It differs from federal recommendations under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has long questioned vaccine safety.The group has also backed access to gender-affirming care and criticized what it describes as government infringements in the doctor-patient relationship.“The Department of Health and Human Services is using federal funding as a political weapon to punish protected speech, trying to silence one of the nation’s most trusted voices for children’s well-being by cutting off critical public-health funding in retaliation for speaking the truth,” said Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, which is representing the doctors.HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.AAP, which represents 67,000 pediatricians nationwide, says it relies on federal funds to deliver critical services.“These vital child health programs fund services like hearing screenings for newborns and safe sleep campaigns to prevent sudden unexpected infant death,” said Mark Del Monte, the group’s CEO and executive vice president."We are forced to take legal action today so that these programs can continue to make communities safer and healthier," he added.More informationLearn more about the American Academy of Pediatrics.SOURCE: The Associated Press, Dec. 24, 2025.What This Means For YouThe case could affect programs that protect infants, support teen mental health and help families across the country..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter