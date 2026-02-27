Chris Bosh Says He’s 'Lucky To Be Alive' After Sudden Health Scare

Key TakeawaysChris Bosh collapsed suddenly without warningIn an Instagram post, he said he woke up 'covered in my own blood'He urges people to not put off things that are important to them.FRIDAY, Feb. 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A routine evening took a terrifying turn for Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Bosh when he suddenly collapsed with no warning, he told fans this week.The 41-year-old former NBA star shared details of the incident in a post on Instagram Wednesday.Bosh said he was getting ready to go out with his wife when "the next thing you know," he was on the ground.“So I woke up covered in my own blood,” Bosh told fans. "It was crazy, it was fast, it was instant. There was no warning. I didn't have any time to prepare for it."He did not share what caused the episode or give a medical diagnosis.Bosh has previously battled blood clots, a condition that cut his basketball career short during the 2015-16 season at age 31, NBC News reported.Despite the scare, "I'm lucky to be alive and I feel great about that," Bosh added. "And now I'm thinking about how I live my day-to-day life, that's really it."He also encouraged others to act on the goals they’ve been putting off."You might be wanting to get a promotion, you might want to try out for the team, you might want to go on that vacation," Bosh said."It might be so many different things that people want to do, that we want to do, that we never do," he continued. "So that's what I get from all of this. Don't wait for it. You might want to start a business. Don't wait, just do it."Bosh was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, selected out of Georgia Tech by the Toronto Raptors. He played seven seasons in Toronto and averaged more than 20 points per game in his final five seasons there.Later, he joined the Miami Heat, teaming up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. The trio led Miami to four straight Eastern Conference titles from 2011 to 2014, winning NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.Blood clots forced Bosh to step away from basketball after the 2015-2016 season. At the time, he was averaging 19.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, NBC News said.He officially retired in 2019 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.More informationThe American Society of Hematology has more on blood clots.SOURCE: NBC News, Feb. 26, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf something feels wrong, seek medical care right away. And as Chris Bosh emphasizes, don’t delay the goals or plans that matter most to you..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter