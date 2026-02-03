Couples Are Happier When They See Their Partner as a Saver, Study Says

Key TakeawaysCouples feel happier when they see their partner as a saver rather than a spenderResearchers found that how you perceive money habits matters more than actual spendingTalking openly about money can strengthen relationships.TUESDAY, Feb. 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) — How couples see each other’s money habits may play a big part in how happy they feel, both in their relationship and their finances, according to new research from the University of Georgia.Spouses who viewed their partners as savers rather than spenders reported higher levels of marital happiness and financial well-being, said lead author Jamie Lynn Byram, a lecturer in the UGA College of Family and Consumer Sciences."They felt they had enough money for what they wanted and felt they were meeting goals together when their partner was focused on saving for their future," Byram added in a news release.Her team recently published its findings in the Journal of Financial Counseling and Planning. The study surveyed more than 100 couples in Georgia. Husbands and wives were asked separately about their spending habits, income and how satisfied they felt with their marriage and finances.One key finding: Perception mattered more than reality.Even when couples were spending more than they were squirreling away, they still felt better about their finances if they were told saving was happening or thought their partner was focused on doing so.“Perceptions matter more than reality,” said co-author John Grable, a certified financial planner and professor of family and consumer sciences. “We see that financial satisfaction is deeply relational, influenced less by what partners do and more by how actions are perceived.”The study also found that money habits affected partners in different ways.When wives said they were “spenders,” it often meant they felt comfortable with the couple’s finances, and that confidence made their husbands feel better about the marriage.But wives reported feeling more satisfied when they saw their husbands as savers.“For the wife, if her husband is saving, it says to her that he is committed to their financial future," Byram said.Overall, each partner’s happiness was closely tied to the other person’s financial behavior.“Based on the research, we can say that money habits don’t just shape household budgets; money behaviors also shape how couples feel about their relationships,” Grable explained.The researchers stressed that honest conversations about money can help couples understand each other better.“Communication is the foundation for having healthy relationships with money,” Byram said. “If you understand one another, then you’re going to have empathy for one another. And when financial things come up, you’ll have more of an understanding of why your partner reacted the way they did.”More informationEnrich has more on the impact of finances on your health.SOURCE: University of Georgia, news release, Jan. 30, 2026.What This Means For YouFeeling supported about money habits may matter more than exact dollar amounts. Being open about saving and spending goals could help strengthen your relationship..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter