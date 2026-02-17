Couples Who Do This One Thing Feel More Satisfied And Secure Together

Key TakeawaysCouples who savor the good moments together report happier relationshipsJoint savoring is linked to less arguing and more confidence in the longevity of the relationshipThe habit appears to be especially helpful during stressful times.TUESDAY, Feb. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Couples who take time to slow down and enjoy the good moments they share may feel closer, argue less and feel more confident their relationship will last, a new study suggests.Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign found that couples who regularly pause to appreciate positive experiences together — a habit dubbed “joint savoring” — reported higher relationship satisfaction and less conflict, even during stressful times."Savoring involves slowing down to become aware of and focus on positive experiences," study author Noah Larsen, a graduate student at the university, said in a news release. "Savoring can occur when we reminisce on a past experience, focus on the present moment or look ahead to a future experience."While past research has shown that savoring helps individuals feel happier, the new study looked at what happens when couples do it together.The study — published recently in the journal Contemporary Family Therapy — surveyed 589 adults across the United States who were in romantic relationships.More than 85% were married, about 10% were engaged, and the rest were in committed dating relationships. The average age was about 39 and just over half of participants were women.Participants answered questions about how often they and their partners intentionally focused on positive experiences in their relationship.They were also asked about relationship satisfaction, communication problems, stress levels, overall health and how confident they felt that their relationship would last.The results were clear: "Individuals who engaged in more joint savoring with their partners reported less conflict with them, more satisfaction with their relationship and more confidence in their future together," Larsen said.The benefits were strongest for couples dealing with higher stress. "When couples face greater stress, savoring can serve as a buffer, helping protect their confidence in their relationship and their mental health," Larsen said.Study co-author Allen Barton added that this sort of habit gives couples something practical they can do to stay connected, even when life feels overwhelming.Importantly, savoring does not have to be complicated or time-consuming."We all are busy and have so many things going on in our day-to-day lives," Larsen said. "Finding time — even just once a week — to slow down, be present with your partner and talk about positive experiences in your relationship or focus on something you both enjoy can really benefit you as a couple," he said. "That might be reminiscing about a memory from earlier in your relationship, enjoying a dinner together or talking about an upcoming event that you both are excited about."During stressful seasons, "making time for these conversations can be especially important," Larsen said.More informationUW Health has more on learning how to savor the moment.SOURCE: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, news release, Feb. 14, 2026.What This Means For YouTaking a few minutes to enjoy and talk about the positive moments together may help strengthen your relationship, especially during stressful times..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter