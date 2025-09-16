Goodles Mac & Cheese Recalled Due to Hidden Allergen Risk

Key TakeawaysA new recall consists of eight lots of Gooder Foods boxed mac and cheeseUndeclared milk and cashew caused eight reported allergic reactionsConsumers should return products and avoid eating the recalled items.TUESDAY, Sept. 16, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Gooder Foods, Inc. is recalling eight lots of its boxed mac and cheese products because they may contain undeclared allergens, federal officials said.The recall covers five lots of Vegan Is Believin’ – Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals that may contain milk and three lots of the Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells that may contain cashew. Neither allergen is listed on the product labels, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.The affected products were distributed nationwide through wholesale distributors and operators, as well as online between April 29 and Aug. 5, 2025. The recalled lots were produced between April 7 and 15.So far, six allergic reactions linked to Here Comes Truffle and two reactions tied to Vegan Is Believin’ have been reported, the company said.“Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and/or cashew may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the FDA noted in its recall notice.Consumers can find the UPC codes and lot codes on the outer packaging. Affected products include:Goodles Vegan Is Believin’ – Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals UPC 850031990074Lot codes 09725N, 09825N, 09925N, 10025N, 10125NBest by dates: July 7-11, 2026Goodles Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and ShellsUPC 850031990159Lot codes 10125N, 10425N, 10525NBest by July 11-15, 2026Consumers should not eat the recalled mac and cheese. Products can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. For questions, call Gooder Foods at 888-610-2341, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.More informationRead Gooder Foods’ full recall notice.SOURCE: U.S. Food and Drugs Administration, Sept. 11, 2025.What This Means For YouIf you’re allergic to milk or cashews, don’t eat these recalled Gooder Foods mac and cheese products. Return them for a refund..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter