'Love Actually,' 'Four Christmases' and the Science of Holiday Comfort Movies

Key TakeawaysHoliday romance movies offer comfort through familiar, predictable storiesExperts say the films provide a mental break from stressHappy endings make them especially appealing during the holidays.WEDNESDAY, Dec. 24, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Every winter, millions of people curl up on the couch and press play on the same beloved holiday movies — whether it's "Love Actually," "The Holiday," "The Family Stone" or "Four Christmases."Snowy towns, familiar faces, predictable plot twists and happy endings aren't deal-breakers, they're the whole point.This year alone, Hallmark Channel released 24 new holiday films, while streaming services like Netflix and Hulu rolled out their own. And despite the familiar storylines, viewers keep pressing play.And, that's no accident, according to Virginia Tech experts.Holiday romantic comedies appeal to people's fantasies of "ideal relationships, an ideal world and a happy holiday season," Rose Wesche, an associate professor of human development and family science, said in a news release.Wesche pointed to a 2022 study published in The Journal of Popular Television that explored why audiences are drawn to Hallmark-style Christmas movies."The answers fell into three themes: celebrating the season; escaping the troubles of the world and their busy lives; and enjoying a wholesome story with happy endings," Wesche said. "In addition to these themes, the repetitive, predictable plots make them comforting to watch, warm and sweet like a cup of hot cocoa on a snowy night."The films often follow the same formula: A big-city professional returns to a small town, meets an unexpected love interest and finds happiness by Christmas morning.That predictability is part of the appeal, the researchers explained.Sarah Ovink, an associate professor of sociology at Virginia Tech, said the norms and values of mainstream America are strongly oriented toward supporting marriage and family. During the holidays, audiences may be in the mood for films that provide a "cozy, happily-ever-after fix," she said."Families gathering at the holidays may disagree on politics or pecan versus pumpkin pie, but they can gather around the family TV to enjoy the lighthearted fun of a holiday-themed Hallmark movie," Ovink added. "These movies present a snow-globe perfect world where we can vicariously enjoy all the holiday sparkle with none of the mess, and all problems are solved within a 90-minute run time."Beyond entertainment, holiday romance movies may also help people cope with stress or loneliness."In many cases, the plots are far from the average person's experience, such as a high-powered author being trapped in a Scottish castle at Christmas or a snowman coming to life as a naïve, conventionally hot handyman," Ovink said. "Escapism allows people to immerse themselves in an alternate reality, which provides temporary relief from holiday stressors."More informationHere's a therapist's top holiday movies for managing stress. SOURCE: Virginia Tech, news release, Dec. 16, 2025.What This Means For YouWatching familiar holiday movies may help reduce stress and boost your mood.