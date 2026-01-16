General Health

Mistrust Fuels Drop in Deceased Organ Donations, Kidney Transplants

Kidney transplants dropped by 116 cases compared with 2024
organ transport case organ donation
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Organ Transplants
Organ Donation
Organ Donor
Kidneys

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com