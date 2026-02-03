NASA’s Crew-12 Begins Quarantine Before February Launch to Space Station

Key TakeawaysFour astronauts have begun a two-week quarantine before their space missionCrew-12 could launch as early as Feb. 11 from Florida, with additional launch dates set if neededThe team will spend about nine months aboard the International Space Station.TUESDAY, Feb. 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Four astronauts preparing for an extended stay in space have started quarantine as they get ready for their next big mission.The Crew-12 team entered a two-week isolation period Jan. 28 at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The goal? Keep everyone healthy before liftoff.The crew is scheduled to launch no earlier than 6 a.m. EST on Feb. 11 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft powered by a Falcon 9 rocket. Backup launch times are set for Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 if needed.Once in orbit, the astronauts will join Expeditions 74 and 75 aboard the International Space Station for a mission expected to last about nine months..NASA began using pre-launch quarantine during the Apollo era to lower the risk of illness in space. During quarantine, astronauts limit in-person contact and mostly communicate remotely. Even family members must pass medical screening before seeing them.Before entering quarantine, the crew completed a full spacecraft test on Jan. 12. They suited up, climbed into the Dragon capsule, checked their spacesuits for leaks, tested communication systems and made sure their seats fit correctly. They also practiced inside the spacecraft to get used to its sounds and layout.As launch day gets closer, NASA says the team remains focused on their mission, supporting science experiments, space exploration and international teamwork.Crew-12 includes NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. The group is set to travel on Feb. 6 to Kennedy Space Center on Florida’s Merritt Island, where they will stay in quarantine while prepping for final launch.This mission marks the first spaceflight for Adenot and Hathaway, both former test pilots. Meir and Fedyaev are flying for the second time. For Fedyaev, it will be a milestone: He becomes the first cosmonaut to fly twice on a SpaceX Dragon capsule.More informationNASA has more on astronaut health care in space.SOURCE: NASA, news release, Feb. 2, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf you’ve ever wondered how astronauts stay healthy before heading to space, Crew-12's preparation shows how carefully missions are planned..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter