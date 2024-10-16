Serena Williams Has Large Benign Cyst Removed From Neck

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 16, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Retired tennis legend Serena Williams has had a cyst on her neck "the size of a grapefruit" surgically removed and is in recovery, she announced Wednesday on social media.

In May, "I found this big mass on my neck," Williams, 43, said. "I was mortified by it and I got tests done -- everything you can imagine. Everything was negative, and it turns out I had what they called a cyst, a branchial cyst to be exact."

These growths are benign, and originate early in development but can arise at any age.

According to the National Library of Medicine, branchial cysts "comprise approximately one-third of congenital neck masses. They are benign lesions."

In her social media posting, Williams is shown recovering from her surgery with a drain attached to her neck to collect remaining fluid.

"They had to put a drain in it because it was so much," she explained, "but everything worked out and I feel really happy to have worked with some great doctors."

She's later shown in the video at a toy store with her daughter, Olympia.

"Mom is suffering," she says, pointing to her bandaged neck, "but Mom has to keep showing up."

Williams announced her departure from professional tennis shortly before playing in the 2022 U.S. Open, her last tournament.

Williams took home 23 Grand Slam titles in singles, the most by a woman in the sport’s professional era, and another 14 doubles trophies with her older sister Venus. She also won four Olympic gold medals.

